CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Fairleigh Dickinson beats St.…

Fairleigh Dickinson beats St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in OT

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Elyjah Williams had a career-high 28 points and Fairleigh Dickinson overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to beat St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Knights trailed 53-36 with 16:28 to play, but took their first lead with about two minutes remaining. Maxwell Land hit a jumper with 1:08 remaining for the Red Flash to force overtime tied at 80.

The Knights jumper out to a five-point lead in overtime and held on for the win.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-8, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Brandon Powell added 11 points and six rebounds. John Square Jr. had 10 points. Joe Munden Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The 94 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points and five steals for the Red Flash (3-9, 2-6). Myles Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Laskey had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up