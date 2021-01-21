CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Duke, Louisville meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 5:30 PM

Duke (5-4, 3-2) vs. Louisville (9-3, 4-2)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke visits Louisville in an ACC matchup. Duke came up short in a 79-73 game at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Louisville lost 78-65 loss at home to Florida State on Monday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has had his hand in 47 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cards. Louisville has 32 assists on 81 field goals (39.5 percent) over its past three outings while Duke has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Duke has scored 73 points and allowed 73.7 points over its last three games. Louisville has averaged 71.3 points while giving up 73.7 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

