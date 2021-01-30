CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Boum scores 20 to…

Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 20 points as UTEP beat UTSA 69-51 on Saturday night.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UTEP (8-8, 4-6 Conference USA). Keonte Kennedy added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Bryson Williams had nine rebounds.

Keaton Wallace had 15 points for the Roadrunners (8-9, 4-6). Jacob Germany added 11 points. UTSA totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

The Miners evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated UTEP 86-79 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up