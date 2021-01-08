INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Benjamin leads UAB over Southern Miss 72-60

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 9:37 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 17 points as UAB topped Southern Miss 72-60 on Friday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Michael Ertel added 16 points each, and Kassim Nicholson had 13 points and seven rebounds for UAB (8-1, 1-0 Conference USA).

Tae Hardy had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (5-5, 1-2). Tyler Stevenson added 15 points. LaDavius Draine had six rebounds.

