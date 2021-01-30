CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Adewunmi lifts SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 76-60

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:28 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Adewunmi had 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville topped UT Martin 76-60 on Saturday.

Sidney Wilson had 18 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-6, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added nine rebounds. Lamar Wright had six points and five blocks.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 20 assists.

Anthony Thomas scored a season-high 24 points for the Skyhawks (5-10, 3-8). Jaron Williams added 13 points. Ajani Kennedy had seven rebounds.

