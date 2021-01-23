CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Adamu scores 21 to…

Adamu scores 21 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 58-53

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Amin Adamu had 21 points as Montana State won its seventh straight game, edging Northern Arizona 58-53 on Saturday.

Xavier Bishop had 10 points and six assists for Montana State (9-3, 6-0 Big Sky Conference), it’s best start in league play in 34 years. Abdul Mohamed added seven rebounds.

Cameron Shelton had 22 points for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 3-6). Carson Towt added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon had seven rebounds.

Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up