WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 1:12 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (25) 4-0 791 1
2. Louisville (6) 5-0 766 2
3. NC State 6-0 724 3
4. South Carolina 4-1 691 4
5. Connecticut 1-0 684 5
6. Arizona 4-0 620 6
7. Baylor 4-1 601 7
8. Oregon (1) 5-0 598 8
9. Kentucky 6-0 548 9
10. Texas A&M 6-0 503 10
11. UCLA 4-1 446 11
12. Arkansas 7-1 430 13
13. Mississippi State 3-1 403 12
14. Maryland 4-1 397 14
15. Indiana 2-1 324 15
16. Syracuse 4-0 282 18
17. Ohio State 4-0 270 19
18. Northwestern 2-0 247 17
19. Michigan 5-0 245 20
20. Missouri State 4-1 172 22
21. Oregon State 3-2 112 16
22. Texas 4-1 96 NR
23. DePaul 2-2 94 23
24. South Florida 3-1 83 NR
25. Gonzaga 3-2 65 25
(tie) Virginia Tech 6-0 65 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 South Dakota State (3-2); No. 24 Iowa State (3-3).

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (5-2) 27; South Dakota State (3-2) 19; Florida State (2-0) 19; Iowa (4-1) 17; Rutgers (2-1) 15; West Virginia (5-1) 13; Wake Forest (4-1) 9; Iowa State (3-3) 9; South Dakota (2-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (4-2) 6; North Dakota State (3-1) 1; Michigan State (4-0) 1; IUPUI (4-1) 1.

___

