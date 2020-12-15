WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Stanford (25)
|4-0
|791
|1
|2. Louisville (6)
|5-0
|766
|2
|3. NC State
|6-0
|724
|3
|4. South Carolina
|4-1
|691
|4
|5. Connecticut
|1-0
|684
|5
|6. Arizona
|4-0
|620
|6
|7. Baylor
|4-1
|601
|7
|8. Oregon (1)
|5-0
|598
|8
|9. Kentucky
|6-0
|548
|9
|10. Texas A&M
|6-0
|503
|10
|11. UCLA
|4-1
|446
|11
|12. Arkansas
|7-1
|430
|13
|13. Mississippi State
|3-1
|403
|12
|14. Maryland
|4-1
|397
|14
|15. Indiana
|2-1
|324
|15
|16. Syracuse
|4-0
|282
|18
|17. Ohio State
|4-0
|270
|19
|18. Northwestern
|2-0
|247
|17
|19. Michigan
|5-0
|245
|20
|20. Missouri State
|4-1
|172
|22
|21. Oregon State
|3-2
|112
|16
|22. Texas
|4-1
|96
|NR
|23. DePaul
|2-2
|94
|23
|24. South Florida
|3-1
|83
|NR
|25. Gonzaga
|3-2
|65
|25
|(tie) Virginia Tech
|6-0
|65
|NR
Dropped out: No. 21 South Dakota State (3-2); No. 24 Iowa State (3-3).
Others receiving votes: Arizona State (5-2) 27; South Dakota State (3-2) 19; Florida State (2-0) 19; Iowa (4-1) 17; Rutgers (2-1) 15; West Virginia (5-1) 13; Wake Forest (4-1) 9; Iowa State (3-3) 9; South Dakota (2-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (4-2) 6; North Dakota State (3-1) 1; Michigan State (4-0) 1; IUPUI (4-1) 1.
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.