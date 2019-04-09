Va. Athletics to host NCAA championship celebration

Those who want to welcome the basketball team back to Virginia can show their support on Tuesday, April 9 at the John Paul Jones Arena. A celebration will be held Saturday afternoon.

The University of Virginia captured its first-ever national basketball title Monday night after toppling Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77, in Minneapolis.

Shortly after the game, the Cavaliers’ athletic department announced it would host a homecoming for the national champions on Tuesday, followed by a celebration this weekend.

Those who want to welcome the basketball team back to Virginia can show their support on Tuesday, April 9 at the John Paul Jones Arena. the main surface lot will be clear and available to fans by 4 p.m., according to the athletic department. The team is expected arrive between 4:45-5 p.m.

On Saturday, April 12, the West and Southwest Gates at Scott Stadium will host a celebration of the team’s victory beginning at 2 p.m. Admission is free and seating will be open on the west side of the Stadium. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including NCAA championship and Final Four apparel. Concession stands will be open on the west side of the stadium.

Parking is on a first come first serve basis.

Virginia Athletics reminded fans that the entry procedures and clear bag policy in place for all home basketball and football games will also be in place for Saturday’s celebration event.

