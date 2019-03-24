202
Virginia Tech beats Liberty to advance to first Sweet 16 in 52 years

By Rob Woodfork March 24, 2019 9:21 pm 03/24/2019 09:21pm
Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson celebrates during the first half of the team's first-round game against Saint Louis in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Virginia Tech used a strong second half to beat Liberty 67-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1967.

hokies basketball NCAA Basketball ncaa tournament Other Sports News
