By The Associated Press (AP) — Notable reaction to the death of Don Nelson, the NBA’s second-winningest coach: “Don Nelson…

By The Associated Press (AP) — Notable reaction to the death of Don Nelson, the NBA’s second-winningest coach:

“Don Nelson was one of the most innovative and influential coaches in the history of the NBA and an iconic figure in Warriors history. During two memorable stints as head coach, ‘Nellie’ left an indelible mark on our franchise with his approach to the game. From the Run TMC era to the ‘We Believe’ team in 2007, his teams captivated Bay Area basketball fans and created some of the most memorable moments in Warriors history. That 2007 team made NBA history by defeating the 67-win Dallas Mavericks in the first round, overcoming a 25-win regular-season difference that remains the largest ever by a team to win a playoff series.

Don was a true basketball visionary whose impact stretched well beyond Golden State. He saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking. His approach helped shape the game and paved the way for generations of players and coaches who followed.

More than anything, Nellie will be remembered for his authenticity, larger-than-life personality and incredible passion for basketball. His influence on the Warriors franchise will endure for years to come.

On behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we offer our sincere condolences to his wife, Joy, his family and countless friends.” — Golden State Warriors statement.

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“During his 11 seasons as Milwaukee Bucks coach from 1976-87, Nellie won two of his three NBA Coach of the Year awards and established himself as one of the most innovative and visionary leaders in basketball history, pioneering the concept of the point forward. He helped define one of the greatest eras in franchise history and built a standard of excellence that endured long after his tenure.

Nellie’s 540 regular season wins remain the most by a head coach in Bucks history, and he led the franchise to seven consecutive division titles from 1980-86, during which the team won at least 50 games each season.

Selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, Nellie was known not only for his basketball brilliance, but also for his authenticity and bigger-than-life personality, often punctuated by his trademark fish ties on the sideline.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Nellie’s family, friends, former players, colleagues, fans and all who knew him. He will always be a treasured part of Bucks history and one of the most influential the game has ever known.” — Milwaukee Bucks statement.

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“Don Nelson was a true original whose impact on the Dallas Mavericks and the game of basketball will endure for generations. Nellie helped transform this franchise, bringing an innovative spirit, a belief in doing things differently and, most importantly, a winning culture to Dallas. His influence can be seen throughout Mavericks history and across the NBA today.

“On behalf of the entire Mavericks organization, our thoughts are with Don’s family, friends, former players and coaches, and the many people whose lives he touched. We are grateful for all he gave to the Mavericks and to the game he loved.” — Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont.

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“Don Nelson was a true innovator whose influence on the game of basketball is still felt today. He consistently challenged conventional thinking, experimented with different lineups and styles of play and saw possibilities in the game that others often did not. So much of what is now commonplace in the modern NBA can be traced back to the way Nellie approached the game. His impact on the Warriors is just as significant. He helped shape some of the most memorable teams and moments in franchise history and built a lasting connection with generations of Warriors fans. His legacy will always remain an important part of this organization. My thoughts are with the entire Nelson family.” — Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

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“One of the big reasons I was drafted by the Warriors was because of Don Nelson. The story is he never liked rookies, but from Day 1 he challenged me and gave me an opportunity to be my best self on the court. He taught me a lot during our one season together and I’ll never forget the night he became the winningest coach in NBA history in Minnesota. We were so happy for him. He had an immeasurable impact on the sport and will go down as one of the greatest minds in the history of the game. He’s a true icon and will be missed by the countless number of people he touched, including myself, during a legendary career. Sending my love to Joy, his family and all those who were fortunate enough to know him.” — Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

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“It’s a sad day for basketball with the passing of Don Nelson. I have so much respect for him and everything he did for the game, especially the way he believed in international players. I’m grateful for the time I spent with him. Thinking of the entire Nelson family today. I loved getting to know you, Coach.” — Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic.

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“Nellie… You didn’t just draft me. You believed in me. You saw things in my game before I ever realized I could do them. I’ve said it a million times and I will always say it: I don’t think my career could have turned out how it did without you being my first coach and giving me the freedom to play my game. I can only say THANK YOU. For everything.” — NBA champion and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, who played for Nelson with the Dallas Mavericks.

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“Don Nelson had an impact on my life that went far beyond basketball. At a time when I needed it, Nellie was there for me. He cared about me as a person first, and I’ll never forget the support, honesty and belief he showed me during a difficult time in my life. We shared so much together over the years, and I’ll always be grateful for the role he played in my life and career. Nellie was more than a coach to me; he was someone who truly cared. I loved him, and my thoughts are with Joy, Donnie and his entire family.” — Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Chris Mullin, who played for Nelson with Golden State.

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“Some of my favorite memories in basketball came during those years with Nellie in Golden State. He brought so much personality and passion to everything he did, and I’ll always have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He made the game fun, and the memories we created together are ones I’ll always cherish. Nellie was a special person who meant a lot to so many people in basketball. My thoughts are with the entire Nelson family.” — Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond.

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“When I think of Nellie, I’ll always think of the ‘We Believe’ team and our incredible run in 2007. He understood what made us go and made us believe we could beat anybody, ultimately helping us make history as the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a seven-game series. That time in my life and career was truly special, and Nellie was a huge part of making it possible. I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the laughs and everything we accomplished together. I’m thinking of Joy and the entire Nelson family, remembering the happiness he brought to so many.” — Two-time All-Star Baron Davis, who played for Nelson with Golden State.

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“Don Nelson meant so much to me, both as a coach and as a person. Nellie believed in me from the beginning and gave me the confidence and freedom to play my game. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me and the special years we shared with Run TMC. Nellie was ahead of his time and there was nobody else like him. He had an incredible impact on my career and on the game of basketball. I’m going to miss him, and my thoughts and prayers are with Joy, Donnie and the entire Nelson family.” — Five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway.

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“It’s hard to put into words what Nellie meant to me and my career. He believed in me, challenged me and gave me the opportunity to grow into the player I became. His confidence in me at such an important time in my career changed the trajectory of my life and for that I will always be grateful. Nellie was one of a kind. A basketball genius, an innovator, a competitor and someone who saw the game differently than everyone else. I was blessed to play for him, learn from him and experience firsthand what made him so special. … Rest easy, Nellie. Forever grateful.” — Two-time NBA All-Star Michael Finley, who played for Nelson in Dallas.

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“Nellie believed in me more than any coach I ever played for. He embraced me from Day 1. He understood me, trusted me and gave me the freedom to be myself on the court. That’s all I ever wanted from a coach, and Nellie gave me that. I loved playing for him, and I loved the relationship we had. He brought the best out of me and helped make that ‘We Believe’ run one of the most special times of my career. I’ll always be grateful to Nellie, and I’ll always love him and his family.” — Former Warriors player Stephen Jackson.

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“Don Nelson revolutionized NBA basketball through his fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction. He spent nearly 50 years in the NBA — winning five championships as a player with the Boston Celtics before building one of the most successful and pioneering coaching careers in league history. He brought an unmistakable personality to everything he did, and his impact on our sport will continue to be felt for generations.

“I send my deepest condolences to Don’s family and many friends throughout our league.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

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