Balogun gets US’s go-ahead goal against Bosnia and then red card

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Folarin Balogun put the United States ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup’s round of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Folarin Balogun put the United States ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup’s round of 32 match on Wednesday night with his third goal of the tournament, then got a red card early in the second half that forced the Americans to play a man short.

Balogun celebrated a goal with The Silencer move used by the NBA’s LeBron James — twice — but the first time he put the ball in the net only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

He received a red card from Brazilian referee Raphael Claus for a foul in which he stepped on an ankle of Tarik Muharemovic. Claus didn’t initially signal a card but showed Balogun red after a video review.

Balogun would be suspended for the round of 16 game against Belgium should the Americans advance.

After his goal was disallowed for offside in the 31st minute, Balogun scored a goal that counted in the 45th minute after Malik Tillman’s pass was deflected into his path by Bosnia’s Stjepan Radeljic with a sliding clearance attempt.

The ball deflected off a foot of Muharemovic and bounced in front of Balogun, who with his left foot sent the ball between goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj and the far post for his third goal of the tournament and his 12th international goal.

James, a 41-year-old who is the NBA’s career scoring leader, designed the celebration to quiet a hostile opposing crowd.

For his part, James also celebrated on social media.

Balogun matched Landon Donovan in 2010 for the second-most goals by an American in a World Cup, behind only Bert Patenaude’s four in the initial tournament in 1930.

Balogun received the Americans’ fifth World Cup red card after Eric Wynalda against Czechoslovakia in 1990, Fernando Clavijo against Brazil in 1994, and Pablo Mastroeni and Eddie Pope against Italy in 2006

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