Jason Collins to be honored posthumously with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Collins will posthumously be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his impact…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Collins will posthumously be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his impact on LGBTQ+ visibility in pro sports at The ESPYS in July.

Collins was the NBA’s first openly gay player who went on to become a pioneer for inclusion and an ambassador for the league. The 13-year center died May 12 of a brain tumor at age 47.

Before his death, Collins publicly shared his cancer journey and spoke openly about his prognosis in hopes of advancing understanding and helping others facing similar diagnoses.

The Ashe award is given to a person who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in. It will be accepted by Collins’ twin brother, Jarron.

“It is profoundly bittersweet but deeply meaningful to accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage on my brother’s behalf, celebrating a legacy of visibility, strength, and love that will endure forever,” Jarron Collins said in a statement.

Among the past recipients of the Ashe Award are the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse survivors, NBA player Kevin Love, the U.S. Women’s national soccer team, former NFL player Steve Gleason, and NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” comic Marcello Hernández, The ESPYS will air July 15 on ABC from New York. The show will also stream on ESPN+.

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