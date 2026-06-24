Giannis Antetokounmpo trade linked to 1st of 9 deals in Round 1 of NBA draft

The first round of the NBA draft started quietly on Tuesday night with teams selecting players and keeping them at…

The first round of the NBA draft started quietly on Tuesday night with teams selecting players and keeping them at least through the first 12 spots.

Then the trades started at No. 13 involving the teams that were part of the massive swap agreed to on Monday sending Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee to Miami.

That was the first of nine trades involving 10 players over the final 18 selections to wrap up the first round. The Memphis Grizzlies were involved in two deals sliding back five spots and netting five future second-round selections, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Why? Because none of these trades can be finalized until July 6.

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No. 13: F Nate Ament, announced to Miami with rights quickly sent to Milwaukee.

No. 16: G Bennett Stirtz, selected by Memphis with rights swapped to Oklahoma City for No. 17 and two second-round selections.

No. 17: G Ebuka Okorie, slot held by Oklahoma City sent to Memphis in trade for Stirtz’s rights.

No. 21: F Karim Lopez, announced to Detroit with rights sent to Memphis along with three first-round selections for Okorie’s rights.

No. 24: G Cameron Carr, New York Knicks sent his rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.

No. 25: F Sergio De Larrea, the Lakers’ pick sent to the Knicks with his rights traded to Dallas.

No. 26: C Tarris Reed Jr., Denver traded his rights to San Antonio.

No. 28: F Joshua Jefferson, Minnesota traded this slot to Brooklyn as part of the Julius Randle trade as the Nets moved up five spots.

No. 29: F Alex Karaban, Cleveland moved back to No. 34 in this draft, sending Karaban’s rights to Sacramento.

No. 30: F Koa Peat, the Knicks traded out of the first round entirely ESPN reported by sending the Dallas pick to Phoenix for the rights to the player from the Phoenix-area who played for Arizona.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

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