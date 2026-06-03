Fan runs onto court, briefly stopping Game 1 of NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fan ran onto the court midway through the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fan ran onto the court midway through the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, appearing to try to take a selfie next to San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.

The fan came from the sideline opposite the team benches, starting from behind the play and running into San Antonio’s offensive end. The person was quickly pulled from the court by two security guards and it did not appear the person made any contact with Wembanyama or any New York players.

Play was stopped for about a minute before the game resumed with a jump ball. The fan was taken out of the court area through a baseline tunnel.

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