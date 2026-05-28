A last-minute rush of NBA draft withdrawals reshapes college basketball rosters

College basketball rosters are close to being set for next season. Nearly a dozen potential first-round picks withdrew from the…

College basketball rosters are close to being set for next season.

Nearly a dozen potential first-round picks withdrew from the NBA draft and opted to return to school, including several high-profile guys just before the deadline on Thursday.

Former Baylor big man Tounde Yessoufou removed himself from NBA consideration and committed to St. John’s. Alabama’s Amari Allen, Arkansas’ Billy Richmond, Illinois’ Andrej Stojakovic, Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner also decided to spend another year in college.

Former Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic, meanwhile, pulled out of the draft and immediately became the top available prospect. Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville and St. John’s are reportedly in pursuit.

Arizona’s Koa Peat, Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas, Santa Clara’s Allen Graves and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson stayed in the draft.

With the draft prospects set, here’s a look at how teams in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll have fared since Michigan beat UConn in the national title game:

1. Michigan (37-3)

In: J.P. Estrella (Tennessee), Jalen Reed (LSU), Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) and a top-five recruiting class.

Out: Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara.

Unknown: How much will the defending national champions tweak their style of play to feature dynamic guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney?

2. UConn (34-6)

In: Najai Hines (Seton Hall) and Nikolas Khamenia (Duke).

Out: Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr.

Unknown: Talented guard Solo Ball is expected to sit out the 2026-27 season following wrist surgery and be ready the following year.

3. Arizona (36-3)

In: Derek Dixon (North Carolina), JJ Mandaquit (Washington) and five-star recruit Caleb Holt.

Out: Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso and Koa Peat.

Unknown: Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov returning should give Arizona a solid foundation for a quick rebuild.

4. Duke (35-3)

In: John Blackwell (Wisconsin), Drew Scharnowski and a top-five recruiting class.

Out: Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans and Nikolas Khamenia.

Unknown: How big of a jump will returners Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba II and Dame Sarr make?

5. Illinois (28-9)

In: Stefan Vaaks (Providence) and a top-10 recruiting class.

Out: Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell.

Unknown: Andrej Stojakovic’s return is significant, but replacing Wagler and Boswell won’t be easy.

6. Purdue (30-9)

In: Caden Pierce (Princeton) and a top-10 recruiting class.

Out: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith.

Unknown: How long will it take for Pierce, the Ivy League player of the year in 2023-24, to acclimate to the Big Ten after sitting out last season while recovering from torn ankle ligaments?

7. Houston (30-7)

In: Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State), Corey Hadnot (Purdue Fort Wayne) and Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU).

Out: Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan.

Unknown: Was guard Mercy Miller’s late-season surge a sign of things to come?

8. Iowa State (29-8)

In: Jaquan Johnson (Bradley), Ryan Prather (Robert Morris) and Tre Singleton (Northwestern).

Out: Milan Momcilovic, Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey.

Unknown: The Cyclones have been close in recent years but are still looking to advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2000.

9. Florida (27-8)

In: Potentially Denzel Aberdeen (Kentucky), who is seeking another year of eligibility. European sharpshooters Domen Petrovič (Slovenia) and Artūras Butajevas (Lithuania) should make the Gators tougher to double in the paint.

Out: Xaivian Lee and Micah Handlogten.

Unknown: Regardless of what happens with Aberdeen, the Gators should be the preseason No. 1 with starters Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland and Thomas Haugh back.

10. St. John’s (30-7)

In: Avery Brown (Columbia), Quinn Ellis (Europe), Donnie Freeman (Syracuse) and Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor).

Out: Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell.

Unknown: Landing Freeman and Yessoufou should help Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and the Red Storm get back to the Sweet 16.

11. Michigan State (27-8)

In: Anton Bonke (Charlotte) and a top-five recruiting class.

Out: Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler.

Unknown: Former Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn returns after missing last season because of a knee injury and should help take some of the pressure off standout point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

12. Tennessee (25-12)

In: Dai Dai Ames (Cal), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago).

Out: Nate Ament, Jaylen Carey, J.P. Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Felix Okpara.

Unknown: Coach Rick Barnes, whose Volunteers ranked 11th in the SEC in offense last season, signed five transfers who averaged at least 15 points a game. Philosophical change, or can they play his style of defense?

13. Arkansas (28-9)

In: Cooper Bowser (Furman), Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia) and a top-five signing class that features Jordan Smith.

Out: Darius Acuff Jr., Trevon Brazile, Nick Pringle and Meleek Thomas.

Unknown: Getting Thomas and Billy Richmond back was a pipedream. Losing both would have been crushing for the Razorbacks, so Richmond’s return is a welcome one.

14. Nebraska (28-7)

In: Kadyn Betts (Montana), Taj DeGourville (San Diego State), Boden Kapke (Boston College), Trevan Leonhardt (Utah Valley), Sam Orme (Belmont) and Damon Wilkinson (South Dakota State).

Out: Sam Hoiberg, Jamarques Lawrence and Rienk Mast.

Unknown: All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort and the league’s sixth man of the year, Braden Frager, should help coach Fred Hoiberg continue the best stretch in program history.

15. Iowa (24-13)

In: Ty’Reek Coleman (Illinois State) and Andrew McKeever (Saint Mary’s).

Out: Tavion Banks, who is seeking a fifth year, and Bennett Stirtz.

Unknown: The Hawkeyes have a solid foundation with Kael Combs, Alvaro Folgueiras, Cooper Koch and Cam Manyawu back, but can they collectively replace Stirtz?

16. Alabama (25-10)

In: Cole Cloer (N.C. State), Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State), Drew Fielder (Boise State), Brandon Garrison (Kentucky) and a top-15 signing class.

Out: Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon Jr., Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Unknown: Will Aden Holloway return following his arrest on felony drug charges?

17. Virginia (30-6)

In: Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine) and Christian Harmon (Arkansas State).

Out: Malik Thomas and Jacari White.

Unknown: The Cavaliers are still looking for portal help, but the bulk of the load will fall on returners Thijs Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory.

18. Gonzaga (31-4)

In: Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Isiah Harwell (Houston) and possibly European pro Jack Kayil, who is going through the NBA draft process.

Out: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller and Braeden Smith.

Unknown: Braden Huff (left knee) is expected to be fully healthy after missing the final few months of the season. Huff, guards Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle and Diop should give the Bulldogs a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2024.

19. Vanderbilt (27-9)

In: T.O. Barrett (Missouri), Berke Buyuktuncel (Nebraska), Bangot Dak (Colorado), Ace Glass (Washington State) and Sebastian Williams-Adams (Auburn).

Out: Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke and Jalen Washington.

Unknown: Tyler Tanner will have a lot of new teammates. How quickly can they gel?

20. Kansas (24-11)

In: Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo), Keanu Dawes (Utah), Christian Reeves (College of Charleston) and a top-five signing class that includes the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruit — power forward Tyran Stokes from Seattle.

Out: Flory Bidunga, Melvin Council Jr., Elmarko Jackson, Jamari McDowell, Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller and Tre White.

Unknown: The Jayhawks are counting on Stokes playing more regularly than Peterson did in his one-and-done season. Who complements him is the big question.

21. Texas Tech (23-11)

In: Cruz Davis (Hofstra), Damarion Dennis (Wyoming), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (UNLV) and incoming freshman Dakari Spear.

Out: Donovan Atwell, Luke Bamgboye, Jaylen Petty and LeJuan Watts.

Unknown: JT Toppin’s future is among college basketball’s biggest questions. Toppin tore a knee ligament in mid-February and could spend a full year rehabbing and focus on getting ready for the 2027-28 season.

22. Texas (21-15)

In: Amari Evans (Tennessee), Elyjah Freeman (Auburn), Isaiah Johnson (Colorado), Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary’s) and David Punch (TCU).

Out: Nicolas Codie, Declan Duru Jr., Camden Heide, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver and Simeon Wilcher.

Unknown: Longhorns coach Sean Miller landed a solid portal class featuring Johnson and Punch, has center Matas Vokietaitis returning and a top-20 recruit in Austin Goosby. Are they enough to offset the loss of Pope and Swain?

23. Louisville (24-11)

In: Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Gabe Dynes (USC), Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa), Karter Knox (Arkansas), De’Shayne Montgomery (Dayton), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon) and top high school center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Out: Mikel Brown Jr., Mouhamed Camara, Ryan Conwell, Sananda Fru, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, Kobe Rodgers, Khani Rooths and Vangelis Zougris.

Unknown: The Cardinals hope to offset the loss of five starters – their top five scorers — by signing the top-ranked portal class that includes potential gems in Bidunga and Shelstad.

24. Miami (26-9)

In: Quin Berger (Bucknell), Brent Bland (Saint Peter’s), Somto Cyril (Georgia), Nick Dorn (Indiana), DeSean Goode (Robert Morris) and Acaden Lewis (Villanova).

Out: Salih Altuntas, Noam Dovrat, Tre Donaldson, Jordyn Kee, John Laboy, Treyvon Maddox, Timotej Malovec, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Tru Washington.

Unknown: Cyril led the SEC in blocked shots last season and should provide an inside presence as the Hurricanes try to replace frontcourt standouts Reneau and Udeh.

25. Wisconsin (24-11)

In: Trey Autry (George Washington), Eian Elmer (Miami, Ohio) and Victory Onuetu (Hofstra).

Out: Aleksas Bieliauskas, John Blackwell, Riccardo Greppi and Jack Robison.

Unknown: The Badgers lost more than they gained, most notably with Blackwell leaving for Duke.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

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