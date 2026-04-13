Sports betting roundup: Rory McIlroy provides the excitement by winning another Masters title

The Masters provided much of the excitement this weekend with Rory McIlroy winning his second straight title at Augusta National.…

The Masters provided much of the excitement this weekend with Rory McIlroy winning his second straight title at Augusta National.

McIlroy finished at 12 under, one shot better than Scottie Scheffler.

The NBA’s regular season also came to an end, with the play-in tournament beginning Tuesday, followed by the playoffs next weekend.

Here’s a look at how things played out over the weekend at the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Trends of the Week

McIlroy went into the Masters at +1100 to win, which was tied for the second-best odds with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. In pre-tournament outright winner bets, he took in 3.6% of the bets and 3% of the money. Scheffler entered with the best odds at +550, and took in 9.4% of the bets and 14.3% of the money.

McIlroy went into the final round at +160 to win, followed by Cameron Young at +240. The two were tied at 11-under.

Upsets of the Week

The Thunder (-5.5 vs. Suns) and Magic (-12.5 vs. Celtics) were the two most-bet teams in the NBA. Both teams failed to cover, as the Suns upset the Thunder 135-103 and the Celtics beat the Magic 113-108.

The Yankees lost to the Rays 5-4 on Sunday to fall to 8-7 on the year. New York (-150) was the most-bet MLB team in terms of number of bets and money on Sunday.

Toronto (-120) was the second-most bet MLB team in terms of number of bets and money on Sunday, and they lost to the Twins 8-2.

Coming Up

The Thunder have the best odds to win the NBA Finals at +135, followed by the Spurs at +450 and the Celtics at +550.

Next in line are the Nuggets at +1000, the Cavaliers at +1400, and the Pistons and Knicks at +1800.

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This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

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