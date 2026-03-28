LeBron passes to Bronny for a 3-pointer and the NBA’s first father-son assist, league says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James literally passed it on to the next generation Friday night. The top scorer in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James literally passed it on to the next generation Friday night.

The top scorer in NBA history recorded the league’s first father-son assist when he passed to Bronny James for a 3-pointer in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ game against Brooklyn.

“That was a special moment for us two, and a lot more to come down the road,” Bronny said after the Lakers beat the Nets 116-99.

The Lakers’ father-and-son duo played meaningful minutes together for the second straight game when the Lakers returned from a successful road trip to host the struggling Nets. Bronny James was on court with his father for nearly 4 1/2 minutes after they checked in together to start the second quarter.

Both generations scored during their sequence together, with LeBron making a driving layup before he exchanged passes on the next possession with Bronny, who hit his 3-pointer from a step behind the line.

“Not taking it for granted, just being in the moment of us being on the floor once again,” LeBron said. “That’s two games back-to-back, playing meaningful minutes, and him also making another play. … . I got doubled, and he was able to fake the pass to the corner and then knock down the 3. Definitely a cool moment for us, and also for the family.”

While discussing his latest chance to play with his father, Bronny flashed back to a pleasant father-son memory — for him, at least.

“Last time I played him 1-on-1, I don’t know if this story has came out, but he broke a backboard at our house in Miami,” Bronny said with a grin.

Austin Reaves, who was listening at the next locker, chimed in: “Because you won?”

Bronny nodded, his smile growing even bigger.

“Yeah! You can say that!” Reaves said. “Don’t leave that out!”

Bronny James has largely played mop-up minutes this season, his second with the Lakers, while also making trips down to their G League team during the season.

With starting guard Marcus Smart sidelined by injury for the past two games, Bronny got rotation minutes for the Lakers against Indiana and Brooklyn this week.

“I’ve gotten more and more reps, getting comfortable shooting behind the NBA line,” Bronny said. “It’s gotten more and more comfortable for me to shoot it just without thinking. Nothing much to it but just getting reps and keeping at it.”

Bronny’s regular playing time in both leagues this season has allowed him to hone his offensive game. His father says his shot is returning to the effectiveness it had before Bronny had to recover from going into cardiac arrest during a practice at the University of Southern California in 2023.

“It’s just getting back to where it was before the incident,” LeBron said. “He’s always been able to shoot the ball. He’s shot the ball at a high level pretty much throughout his years of playing ball, so I think it’s just the confidence and the rhythm and getting his strength back, and his wind and everything. Everything is just coming back (to where it was) before the incident. So I’m not surprised to see him shoot the ball at a high clip.”

LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son ever to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team.

While Bronny has a supporting role for the Lakers, he’s grateful for the chance to learn and to grow. He also has a front-row seat to another year of big accomplishments from his father, who set the NBA’s career record for games played this month.

“I’ve been wanting to play basketball my whole life,” Bronny said. “I knew that was going to be my job at one point, and it’s a dream come true. I’m so privileged to be able to play basketball for a job, and I love every single second of it.”

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