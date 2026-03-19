Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell misses game against Bulls because of bruised left eye

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell missed the Cavaliers’ game Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell missed the Cavaliers’ game Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a bruised left eye.

Mitchell was hurt in a collision in practice with Evan Mobley. The seven-time All-Star played through the injury in Cleveland’s victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday night and finished with 19 points on 4-for-14 shooting. He said after the game that he was having trouble seeing.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the injury is “nothing serious,” but the Cavaliers need to “let it clear up.”

Mitchell is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 28 points per game while shooting a career-high 47.9%. He’s averaging 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Cavaliers entered the day fourth in the Eastern Conference at 42-27. They trailed New York by 2 1/2 games and led Toronto by 2 1/2.

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