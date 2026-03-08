Banned for life by NBA for gambling, Porter has triple-double in return to pro basketball

SEATTLE (AP) — Jontay Porter, the former Toronto Raptors center banned for life from the NBA in 2024 for gambling,…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jontay Porter, the former Toronto Raptors center banned for life from the NBA in 2024 for gambling, had a triple-double Saturday night in his return to professional basketball.

Porter started at power forward and had 21 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, three blocked shots and two steals for the Seattle SuperHawks of the independent United States Basketball League in their season-opening 111-88 victory over the Lilac City Legends at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion.

“I’m obviously super-excited to play basketball again. I want to thank the Seattle SuperHawks and the USBL as a whole,” said Porter, the brother of current NBA player Michael Porter Jr. “The organization is top-notch. I understand they’re sticking their neck out for me and taking a risk with it, and I just want to be a good representative on and off the court.”

Porter was banned by the NBA after a league investigation concluded he shared confidential information with sports bettors and placed wagers on NBA games, including bets against the Raptors.

Porter was denied a request to be allowed to resume his basketball career in Greece in 2024 while awaiting sentencing for his role in the betting scandal that got him banned from the NBA.

“He made a mistake in his life, and now we’re past that,” said SuperHawks associate coach Gary Payton, a Basketball Hall of Famer “We’re not going to think about that anymore. This is a great talent here. A great basketball player, and we’re going to change him. I’ll mentor him a lot.”

In a statement provided to The Associated Press prior to the game, the USBL, which was established in 1985, suspended operations in 2008 and announced its comeback in November, said it supports second chances and that the SuperHawks trust Porter’s sincerity.

“While Jontay fully acknowledges the consequences of his actions, he has demonstrated genuine remorse and a strong commitment to personal growth,” the league said. “The USBL and the SuperHawks are united in offering him the chance to continue his basketball journey, both as an athlete and as an example of how redemption can take shape through accountability and hard work.”

Porter pleaded guilty in July 2024 in federal court in Brooklyn to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years. He admitted agreeing to exit games early so co-conspirators could profit from bets tied to his individual performance. Prosecutors projected a sentencing range of just under three and a half years to a little over four years in prison.

At the time of his violations, Porter was on a two-way contract, moving between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. He earned $410,000 under that deal, while a standard NBA contract would have exceeded $2 million. In pleading guilty, he said he acted to get out from under large gambling debts and acknowledged, “I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry.”

Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 26 games for Toronto during the 2023–24 season. He also appeared in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020–21.

