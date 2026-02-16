Sports betting roundup: Edwards win MVP at NBA All-Star Game on slow weekend for sports in the US

It was a relatively slow weekend for sports in the United States with the NBA turning its attention to the…

It was a relatively slow weekend for sports in the United States with the NBA turning its attention to the All-Star Game and the NHL off for the Olympic break.

Here’s a look at how things played out at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Trends of the Week

Anthony Edwards won the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game. He scored 32 points for USA Stars over the three games. They won the championship game over USA Stripes. The Timberwolves star was +1600 to win at BetMGM, and took in 9% of the bets and 9.5% of the money going into the games. Both were the third-most of any player.

USA Stars were +200 to win overall, the longest odds of the three teams. The World was +155, while USA Stripes were +160.

On Saturday, Damien Lillard won the 3-point contest for the third time. He was +400 to win entering the event, which was the second-shortest odds of any player. Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has the shortest odds at +250.

Upsets of the Week

Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 at +3600. Going into the race, he took in only 1.4% of the bets and 1% of the money in the outright winner market.

On the PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was his first win since 2023. He opened at +6000 and took in only 1.3% of the bets and 0.7% of the money in pre-tournament outright winner betting.

Coming Up

Baseball’s spring training is underway and the Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series at +225.

Behind the two-time defending champions are the Yankees at +1000, the Mariners and Blue Jays at +1300, and the Mets at +1400.

Also, the Braves are +1500, the Red Sox and Phillies are +1600, the Cubs are +2000 and the Tigers are +2000.

