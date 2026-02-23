NBA fines Scotty Pippen Jr. and Myron Gardner $35,000 each for scuffle at Grizzlies-Heat game

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner $35,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner $35,000 each on Monday for their scuffle in a game over the weekend.

With 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Heat’s 136-120 victory on Saturday night, Gardner bumped Pippen from behind and knocked him down. Pippen then jogged down court to confront Gardner and gave him a hard two-handed shove, resulting in a melee that spilled into the seats with 1:19 remaining. Both received technical fouls and were ejected.

