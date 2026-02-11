Live Radio
NBA fines Hawks’ Mouhamed Gueye and Timberwolves’ Naz Reid $35,000 each

The Associated Press

February 11, 2026, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye and Timberwolves big man Naz Reid $35,000 apiece on Wednesday for their roles in a jersey-grabbing tussle.

Both players were given technical fouls and ejected with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter Monday after Gueye pushed Reid from behind, drawing a foul. Reid approached Gueye, the players grabbed each other’s jerseys and struggled before being separated by officials, coaches and teammates.

The Timberwolves won 138-116.

