Ja Morant remains with Grizzlies as the franchise embarks on an uncertain future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NBA trade deadline has passed and Ja Morant remains in Memphis despite speculation that the relationship between the Grizzlies and their former all-star had reached a parting point.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman addressed the team’s trade deadline moves on Friday, saying some of the outside noise involving Morant is overblown.

“We’ve been incredibly supportive of Ja,” Kleiman said at a press conference. “Ja is Ja. … I’ve had open, constructive, honest conversations with Ja and his camp, and I’m going to continue to.”

While Memphis didn’t make a move on Morant, it did trade Jaren Jackson Jr., a two-time All-Star, the 2023 defensive player of the year, two-time blocked shot champion and three-time all-defensive team pick.

“Jaren was a pillar for the last eight years,” Kleiman said. “He was a true professional on the court, off the court. He certainly gave his all.”

Kleiman said the team evaluated various scenarios for players on the roster. If a deal wasn’t made, they didn’t get the right offer, he said.

Asked whether Morant would play for Memphis again this season, Kleiman provided a vague answer, saying Morant is ramping up, rehabilitating his injury and the team would have an update later.

“I will continue to say, (he is) currently rehabbing. He’s attacking his rehab,” Kleiman said. “It’s a medical determination.”

Morant, the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft, came into the league full of excitement and highlights. Spinning dunks, finishes at the rim and snake-like maneuvers through the paint. His entry gained him rookie of the year honors.

Things dissipated in recent years with less excitement, decreasing statistics along with a rash of injuries and suspensions. The NBA handed him the most serious suspension — 25 days at the start of the 2023-24 season for conduct detrimental to the league — after he was recorded on camera flashing a gun, his second such offense.

The team suspended him for one game earlier this season after a postgame rant directed at the Grizzlies coaching staff headed by first-year coach Tuomas Iisalo. Injuries, as they had multiple times in Morant’s career, piled up, leaving the centerpiece of the Grizzlies offensive attack sitting on the bench.

That includes the last seven games after he suffered a left elbow sprain. Morant is averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists this season, but has played in only 20 of the Grizzlies 49 games.

While acknowledging the change in direction, Kleiman emphasized this was not intended to be a five-year rebuild. While some of it depends on luck of the draw, avoiding injuries and other factors, he thinks the pivot is the direction needed for the Grizzlies. He believes the core with players like Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward and Zach Edey, a two-time college player of the year who has been hurt most of the season, sets the foundation for the rebuild.

“The good thing about where we are as we turn the page and embark on building this group, we’re not starting from scratch,” Kleiman said.

