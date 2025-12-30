Suns guard Jalen Green fined $25,000 by NBA for using profanity during teammate’s interview

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been fined $25,000 for using profanity during a teammate’s postgame interview following Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.
The NBA announced the fine Tuesday.
Green was celebrating with guard Collin Gillespie — who scored 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting in a 115-101 victory — when he interrupted Gillespie’s on-court interview.
Green did not play Monday. He has played just two games this season while dealing with a hamstring injury.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.