Suns guard Jalen Green fined $25,000 by NBA for using profanity during teammate’s interview

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP/Ross D. Franklin) Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP/Ross D. Franklin) PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been fined $25,000 for using profanity during a teammate’s postgame interview following Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The NBA announced the fine Tuesday.

Green was celebrating with guard Collin Gillespie — who scored 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting in a 115-101 victory — when he interrupted Gillespie’s on-court interview.

Green did not play Monday. He has played just two games this season while dealing with a hamstring injury.

