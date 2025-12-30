Live Radio
Suns guard Jalen Green fined $25,000 by NBA for using profanity during teammate’s interview

The Associated Press

December 30, 2025, 6:24 PM

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been fined $25,000 for using profanity during a teammate’s postgame interview following Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The NBA announced the fine Tuesday.

Green was celebrating with guard Collin Gillespie — who scored 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting in a 115-101 victory — when he interrupted Gillespie’s on-court interview.

Green did not play Monday. He has played just two games this season while dealing with a hamstring injury.

