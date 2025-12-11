NFL will highlight social justice work through Inspire Change in Weeks 15 and 16

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and its 32 teams will highlight the league’s ongoing commitment to advancing social justice…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and its 32 teams will highlight the league’s ongoing commitment to advancing social justice over the next two weeks.

Since 2017, the NFL has provided more than $460 million to dozens of grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations through its Inspire Change initiative, helping benefit communities in need. Inspire Change has supported more than 700 local nonprofits, 2,300 players and alumni and 50 national partners working to break down systemic barriers and promote opportunity.

In Weeks 15 and 16, the league will feature game-day stadium activations and special recognition moments that showcase the year-round work of players, clubs, and grant partners across education, economic advancement, community-police relations, and criminal justice reform.

“The NFL is proud to celebrate Inspire Change and the players and partners driving meaningful progress in communities across our country,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This initiative shines a light on the remarkable work happening year-round and underscores our firm commitment to expanding opportunity where we live and serve. We remain dedicated to supporting those leading the way in building stronger, more vibrant communities.”

Teams will select messages such as “Inspire Change,” “End Racism,” “Choose Love,” or “Stop Hate,” displayed opposite “It Takes All of Us” for sideline branding and end zone stencils. Players and sideline personnel will wear Inspire Change-branded gear, including helmet decals.

