NFL upholds 2-game of Chargers’ Denzel Perryman for helmet-to-helmet hit against Cowboys

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has upheld a two-game suspension of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman for a helmet-to-helmet against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

The league announced Tuesday that hearing officer Jordy Nelson, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, agreed with the league’s decision to suspend Perryman for the final two regular-season games.

Perryman was flagged for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in the Chargers’ 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. The NFL cited Perryman’s “repeated violations” of player safety rules in sitting him for multiple games.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Perryman tried to pull up and minimize contact with Flournoy.

An 11-year veteran, Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers. He was suspended three games for repeated violations of player safety rules while with the Houston Texans in 2023 and missed two games following an appeal. Perryman has also been fined twice for illegal hits using his helmet.

