Jaguars can’t get overlooked anymore after an impressive, statement win over Denver

Maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars and coach Liam Coen will get the credit they deserve now.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags went to Denver and scored 34 points against one of the NFL’s best defenses, extending their winning streak to six games with a 14-point victory on Sunday that gave the Broncos their first loss since Week 3.

This was an impressive, convincing win for an underrated team that’s been overlooked throughout the season.

The Broncos (12-3) and Patriots (12-3) deserved recognition for double-digit winning streaks. The Colts (8-6) were the talk of the AFC the first two months during a 7-1 start. The Bills (11-4) and Josh Allen are always in the spotlight. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers (9-6), Justin Herbert and the Chargers (11-4) and C.J. Stroud and the Texans (10-5) also get more attention.

Even the demise of the Chiefs has been a bigger storyline than the rise of the Jaguars.

But no team is playing better right now than Jacksonville. The Jaguars (11-4) lead the AFC South and are in the mix for the No. 1 seed. They would clinch a playoff berth if Indianapolis loses to San Francisco on Monday night.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for a team that finished 4-13 last season.

Coen has led the way since replacing Doug Pederson. He almost didn’t take the job after initially declining an in-person interview with the Jaguars. Coen had agreed to a three-year contract to remain the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, a deal that would’ve made him the league’s highest-paid assistant.

But he changed his mind after owner Shad Khan fired general manager Trent Baalke. Coen has quickly turned the Jaguars into Super Bowl contenders.

“Just thankful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done,” Coen said with sarcasm.

Coen wants everyone to continue underestimating the Jaguars.

“We really don’t care about the narrative,” he said. “I’m sorry to say that, but it’s only helping us, so I want the narrative to keep coming.”

Several teams have embraced the underdog role in the past, using it as a rallying cry. The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles started wearing dog masks on the sideline because they weren’t expected to have playoff success after losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a knee injury. Backup Nick Foles led them to a stunning victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“Keep doubting us,” Jags cornerback Jarrian Jones said. “We want to show up every Sunday and you have to play us no matter where we’re at. We play in the snow, we play in the rain, whatever you want to do. I think the Jags are going to be ready to play.”

Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score. He has 12 TD passes and no interceptions over the past four games, posting a passer rating above 105 in each one.

“I hope we don’t get any (respect),” Lawrence said. “So everybody out there, just keep it up. It’s great. It was a big game and just proud of the guys. It was fun.”

Tomlin’s team

A few weeks ago, Steelers fans were chanting: “Fire Tomlin!” Even Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison joined the critics, saying it was time for Pittsburgh to move on from coach Mike Tomlin.

But the Steelers have won three in a row, including Sunday’s wild, 29-24 upset at Detroit.

They lead the AFC North and would secure their first division title since 2020 with one more win or a loss by the Ravens (7-8).

Rodgers and the offense are clicking at the right time for Pittsburgh. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell excelled in Detroit. But the Steelers might lose wide receiver DK Metcalf to a suspension after he took a swipe at a Lions fans during the game.

Playoff picture

Five of the seven NFC playoff spots have been secured while only one team has clinched in the AFC, though three more teams can join the club if the 49ers beat the Colts.

The Eagles (10-5) are NFC East champions. The Panthers (8-7) beat the Buccaneers (7-8) to move into first place in the NFC South. But the Buccaneers would win their fifth straight division title with victories at Miami next week and over Carolina in Week 18.

The Bears (11-4) need one more win or one loss by the Packers (9-6-1) to lock up the NFC North. The Seahawks (11-4) lead the NFC West with the Rams (11-4) and 49ers (10-4) in the mix.

The Lions (8-7) have a tough path. They have to win out and need the Packers to lose two to get a wild-card spot.

The Broncos are the lone AFC team already in but their lead in the West is down to one game over the Chargers. The Jaguars, Bills and Chargers get in with a loss by Indianapolis on Monday night.

The Patriots will clinch the AFC East with another win or a loss by Buffalo. The Steelers are on the verge of clinching the AFC North. The Jaguars lead the Texans in the AFC South while the Colts need to win out and get help to have a chance.

