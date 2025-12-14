Charlie Smyth’s game-winner for Saints is ‘dream scenario’ for Northern Irish kicker

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Barely 27 months after he kicked an American football for the first time, Northern Ireland native…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Barely 27 months after he kicked an American football for the first time, Northern Ireland native Charlie Smyth drilled a game-winning field goal in the NFL.

His 47-yarder with 2 seconds left on Sunday gave the New Orleans Saints their first lead and handed the Carolina Panthers a 20-17 loss that was as excruciating for them as it was exhilarating for him.

“I was just delighted to get the opportunity,” said Smyth, who was serenaded with chants of “Charlie, Charlie” in the locker room after receiving a game ball from coach Kellen Moore. “It was a good moment and one I’ll never forget. I’m pretty ecstatic right now, to be honest.”

The 24-year-old Smyth graduated college as a primary school teacher in the summer of 2023, with his only kicking experience coming in Gaelic football as a goalkeeper. He signed up for a master’s program in Belfast, but ended up pursuing the NFL instead, joining the league’s International Player Pathway Program.

“If you told me I’d be kicking in a game in the NFL, I probably would have laughed at you,” he said. “Just the way things panned out, it’s been really a dream scenario.”

During the 2024 preseason, Smyth hit a 37-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to beat Arizona and ended up on the practice squad. After the Saints cut Blake Grupe three weeks ago, Smyth was promoted to the active roster for the first time in Week 13 at Miami, where he made a 56-yard field goal in his first attempt.

That one came in a loss. His latest kick gave the Saints their second consecutive win after they started 2-10.

“The outside world would say there’s a lot of pressure on you, but I’d like to say I embrace those moments,” Smyth said. “It’s just up to you to go out and execute everything you’ve been practicing the last two years.”

His teammates felt his confidence.

“We had no doubt,” said rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who guided the Saints 62 yards to set up Smyth’s kick. “He does that every single day in practice. You’ve got to have a level of cold-bloodedness to play that position. I think everybody knew what the result was going to be.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.