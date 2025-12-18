Bijan Robinson vs. Trey McBride brings offensive intrigue to Falcons-Cardinals matchup

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Even on a pair of teams that have been eliminated from the NFL playoff race, there…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Even on a pair of teams that have been eliminated from the NFL playoff race, there are standout performances to admire.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson and Arizona tight end Trey McBride will try to extend their superb seasons when the two teams meet in the desert on Sunday. The Falcons (5-9) are coming off a win against the Bucs while the Cardinals (3-11) have dropped six straight heading into the matchup.

Robinson needs just 142 combined rushing and receiving yards to become the third player in Falcons history to record 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He would join Jamal Anderson (1998) and William Andrews (1981 and 1983).

“He’s special,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “You’re watching games and it seems like it’s a highlight reel. He’s a really good back. He’s one of the best ones out there. I don’t compare players, but this would be one of the better ones we face in the run and pass game.”

Robinson has rushed for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 64 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns. His 132.7 scrimmage yards per game leads the NFL.

On the other side of the field is McBride — a fourth-year player who has caught 105 passes for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s caught at least five passes in 16 straight games dating to last season, breaking the league record for tight ends that was previously held by Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, who had a 15-game streak.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said McBride’s passion for the game really shows on tape.

“He loves it. He plays it that way,” the coach said. “He can block. He can be the focal point in the passing game. He does it all. He’s a really good football player. Got a lot of respect for him.”

Big production from Pitts

Tight end Kyle Pitts ’ inability to provide consistent production has been a source of frustration since he was the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2021. Pitts is still only 25 and he showed last week against Tampa Bay why so many observers believe he has such a high upside.

Pitts had 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers and on Wednesday was named NFC offensive player of the week. He became the first tight end since Shannon Sharpe in 1996, and the fourth all-time, with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game. Kellen Winslow and Todd Christensen each reached those standards in 1983 games.

Morris described Pitts’ role against Tampa Bay as the team’s No. 1 wideout. The challenge against the Cardinals may be for Pitts to retain a lead role if top wide receiver Drake London returns after missing four games with a knee injury. London returned to practice Wednesday but was listed as limited.

Before his injury, London was Atlanta’s dominant receiver. Despite missing four games, his 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns still lead Atlanta’s wide receivers. His receiving yards still lead all players on the team.

Defensive doldrums

Arizona has given up at least 40 points four times during the team’s six-game losing streak, including in last week’s 40-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Gannon — who was defensive coordinator for the Eagles before he came to the desert — said the group’s biggest problem is a lack of consistency from play to play.

“I think just execution throughout 60 minutes collectively because it’s kind of hit or miss,” Gannon said. “When we’re on, we’re on and when we’re off, we’re off. One guy can’t be off.”

Gannon said the team’s offense and special teams have fed into the problem, with a handful of ill-timed turnovers and short drives that have kept the defense on the field for long stretches.

“I’m not defending the point thing, but complementary football goes into that too when you’re giving up that many points, so I think just as a team we have to do better,” the coach said.

Cousins future with Falcons ‘on the table’

The Falcons expect quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to return in 2026, leading many to project that Kirk Cousins will be cut after the season to save cap space. Cousins carries a cap figure of $57.5 million each of the next two years.

If the Falcons cut Cousins before June 1, the team would save $22.5 million towards the cap in 2026 and $45 million in 2027.

Still, the Falcons are 2-2 since Cousins returned to the starting role following Penix’s knee injury. Cousins completed 30 of 44 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa Bay last week, and there is no guarantee Penix will be ready for the start of the season.

When asked Wednesday if it is possible Cousins could open 2026 as the starter if Penix is not yet fully recovered, Morris said “Everything is on the table.”

