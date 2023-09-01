Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who’s playing, who’s favored and more

The Basketball World Cup — FIBA’s biggest tournament — starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives up the court during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP/John Locher)

A pair of berths in the Paris Olympics will be claimed on Saturday, both by teams that didn’t even qualify for the second round of the World Cup.

The automatic berths from Asia and Africa will be settled on the final day of the classification tournament that will decide 17th through 32nd place at FIBA’s biggest event.

Japan has the most simple path: Beat Cape Verde, and it wins Asia’s automatic spot in the Paris field. Egypt and South Sudan are currently in the best positions to claim Africa’s spot.

It’s a 12-team field for the Paris Games. FIBA gives one spot to the host nation (France) and another seven spots will be earned at the World Cup by top finishers from each region — two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from Oceania, Asia and Africa. Australia has already clinched the Oceania spot.

The last four spots will be decided in qualifying tournaments next summer.

SCHEDULE

The classification round ends Saturday (meaning the tournament ends there for 16 teams) and the second round ends Sunday. The 16 second-round teams have been placed into four groups of four, and their group-stage records have carried over into Round 2. The top two teams in each of those second-round groups move into the quarterfinals that start Tuesday.

The Saturday slate — classification games for 17th through 32nd place:

Group M (at Manila): Angola vs. South Sudan, Philippines vs. China

Group N (at Manila): New Zealand vs. Egypt, Jordan vs. Mexico

Group O (at Okinawa): Finland vs. Venezuela, Japan vs. Cape Verde

Group P (at Jakarta): Ivory Coast vs. France, Iran vs. Lebanon

The Sunday slate — end of second round:

Group I (at Manila): Italy vs. Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic vs. Serbia

Group J (at Manila): Greece vs. Montenegro, U.S. vs. Lithuania

Group K (at Okinawa): Australia vs. Georgia, Germany vs. Slovenia

Group L (at Jakarta): Brazil vs. Latvia, Spain vs. Canada

HOW TO WATCH THE BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

— In the U.S.: The next U.S. game is Sunday and will be on ESPN2, against Lithuania. Game time is 8:40 a.m. Eastern.

— There are streaming options for other games.

BETTING GUIDE

The U.S. entered Friday as the overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Americans’ odds listed at minus-145 (meaning a $145 wager on the Americans would return $245 total, if they won). Canada was the strong second choice in the betting at plus-370 (a $100 wager would return $370), followed by Spain (plus-1,000), Germany (plus-1,200), Serbia and Australia (both plus-1,600), and Slovenia (plus-2,700).

Every other team still in the running for medals entered Wednesday with odds of 39-1 or greater. Georgia and Puerto Rico are the long shots — both with 500-1 odds.

WHAT TO KNOW

What you need to know about the Basketball World Cup, and the U.S. road to getting here:

LAST CHANCE

Saturday marks the end of the World Cup road for the 16 teams that didn’t make the second round.

It’ll be the last chance that four nations — Iran, Venezuela, Jordan and the Philippines — have to get a win in this event. Iran plays Lebanon, Venezuela plays Finland, Jordan plays Mexico and the Philippines meets China.

The Philippines will try to avoid a second consecutive 0-5 finish at the World Cup; it has dropped nine straight games in the tournament since winning its finale at the 2014 event.

STAT OF THE DAY

Germany made 20 3-pointers in its win over Georgia on Friday. That’s the second-most in a World Cup game; Canada made 24 against Jordan on Sept. 7, 2019.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I put on my respective jerseys, I represent a couple things. First, I represent myself. I represent my family. I represent the city of Orlando. I represent Youngstown State and the city of Youngstown. And then I represent Montenegro. It means a lot to me that I can try to make people proud.” — Montenegro guard Kendrick Perry, an Orlando native and Youngstown State alum.

