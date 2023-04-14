Miles Bridges suspended 30 games for domestic violence arrest

The NBA has suspended forward Miles Bridges for 30 games without pay in connection with a domestic violence arrest last summer in Los Angeles, the league announced Friday.

On June 29, 2022, Bridges was arrested for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident with the mother of his children, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said at the time. He was accused of assaulting the woman in front of their two kids.

Last November, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge, and the remaining counts against him were dismissed. He avoided jail time, but was sentenced to three years of probation, ESPN reported, and was also ordered to undergo domestic violence counseling and stay away from the victim.

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jared C Tilton / Getty Images

Bridges and the victim share custody of their two children, ESPN reported.

The NBA said it conducted its own investigation into the matter — reviewing any materials, and speaking with third-party witnesses, the parties involved and a group of domestic violence experts to determine its course of action.

“The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors,” the NBA said in its statement.

Bridges missed the entire 2022-2023 season and he remains a restricted free agent. He has played his entire four-year NBA career for the Hornets.

The NBA said it will count the missed season as 20 games served from Bridges’ suspension, leaving him with just 10 more games to miss in the upcoming season — if he were to receive a contract.

Prior to the incident, Bridges was a key member of the Hornets, averaging about 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game.