Sports on TV for Novemeber 14-20

Adv12 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at UConn

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Philadelphia —

Tuesday, November 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Purdue

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at South Alabama

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Sacramento

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Grand Rapids —

Wednesday, November 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton —

Thursday, November 17 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Furman vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. UMass, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Colorado St. vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Davidson vs. Coll. of Charleston, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC-Riverside at Creighton

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Loyola of Chicago vs. Tulsa, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

5 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Rider vs. Stetson, Dublin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Tulane

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tennessee at Green Bay —

Friday, November 18 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

ESPNU — Rider vs. Stetson, Dublin

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Marist. vs. E. Kentucky, Dublin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), Chicago

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Golden St. —

Saturday, November 19 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates —

Sunday, November 20 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

CFL FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: TBD, Regina, Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Showcase: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Stanford

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers —

