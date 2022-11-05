Fox scores 37, hits 3 at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic 126-123

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox beat the final buzzer with a 3-pointer that gave Sacramento a 126-123 overtime win…

Fox’s 37 points included the first six in overtime. His game-winning shot became necessary after the Magic’s Chuma Okeke tied the game with a dunk after a turnover in the backcourt with 6.6 seconds left.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 33 points and 15 rebounds. Franz Wagner added 31 points and six assists, and Bol Bol finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

With Fox scoring 13 points in the period, the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in third quarter.

After Banchero’s baseline jumper put Orlando up by 20 early in the quarter, the Kings outscored the Magic 36-10 the rest of the period and took an 83-77 lead into the fourth.

Sacramento led 92-82 after Malik Monk’s 3-pointer early in the fourth before going scoreless for more than four minutes.

The Magic shot 54.3% for the game, but only 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Kings: Fox played 40 minutes after missing Wednesday night’s game in Miami with a bone bruise.

Magic: The 7-foot-2 Bol made his first 10 shots before missing a 3-point attempt in overtime. … G Terrence Ross returned after missing almost two full games with a bruised left knee. … G Cole Anthony missed his fifth game with a right oblique tear. The Magic expect him to be out the rest of the month.

Kings: Play at Golden State on Monday night.

Magic: Play at home against Houston on Monday night.

