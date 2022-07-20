Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » NBA News » Hayes, Howard power Dream…

Hayes, Howard power Dream to 92-76 romp over Aces

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 12:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream knocked off the Las Vegas Aces 92-76 on Tuesday night.

Hayes and Howard each scored 11 in the first quarter to help Atlanta (12-14) jump out to a 35-18 lead.

Howard made 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half, scoring 19 to lead the Dream to a 52-36 advantage.

A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 22 points to get Las Vegas (18-8) within 58-52 at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter. Hayes, AD Durr and Aari McDonald buried 3-pointers from there and Atlanta took a 70-56 lead into the final period.

Hayes opened the fourth with two 3-pointers and a three-point play to push the lead to 79-56, and the Dream cruised to the finish.

Jackie Young had 18 points and Kelsey Plum scored 17 for the Aces. Wilson added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Candace Parker had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Dream. Hayes sank 11 of her 14 shots.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up