NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 11:35 PM

All Times EDT

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Boston 120, Golden State 108

Sunday, June 5

Golden State 107, Boston 88

Wednesday, June 8

Boston 116, Golden State 100, Boston leads series 2-1

Friday, June 10

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Monday, June 13

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16

Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

