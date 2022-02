Saturday At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland First Round Player, Team Score Obi Toppin, New York 44-46—90 Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State…

Saturday At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland First Round Player, Team Score Obi Toppin, New York 44-46—90 Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State 44-43—87 Jalen Green, Houston 38-45—83 Cole Anthony, Orlando 40-30—70 Final Toppin def. Toscano-Anderson

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.