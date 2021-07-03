Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Report: Lakers interview Scott Brooks for assistant coaching position

Julius Long

July 3, 2021, 8:00 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed Scott Brooks for a position on head coach Frank Vogel’s staff, reported New York Times’ Marc Stein, citing league sources.

Brooks and the Wizards parted ways following the team’s first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. In his five seasons as head coach in Washington, Brooks led the Wizards to three playoff appearances, but failed to finish above .500 in his last three seasons.

The Lakers are looking to add to Frank Vogel’s staff following the departure of former assistant coach Jason Kidd who was named head coach of the Dallas Mavericks at the end of June.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale as an assistant coach.

A native of French Camp, California, Brooks was named 2009-10 NBA Coach of the Year as head coach of the Thunder. Brooks has 10 years of head coaching experience and leaves the Wizards/Bullets franchise ranked fifth in head coaching wins.

The search for Brooks’ replacement in Washington is ongoing, with a number of candidates reportedly interviewing for the job.

Lakers | wizards

