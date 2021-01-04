CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Los Angeles plays Memphis on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Lakers (5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Memphis.

Memphis went 34-39 overall and 20-17 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.7 last season.

Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 33 from 3-point range.

Memphis and Los Angeles play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 108-94 on Jan. 3. LeBron James led the way with 22 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (left ankle), Alex Caruso: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

