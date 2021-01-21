CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » NBA News » Houston takes on Detroit…

Houston takes on Detroit on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Rockets (4-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup against Detroit as losers of three straight games.

The Pistons are 2-5 in home games. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers and is 0-3 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Rockets have gone 1-5 away from home. Houston ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 50.3 points per game in the paint led by Victor Oladipo averaging 14.

The Pistons and Rockets match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Blake Griffin is averaging 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 28.8% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Oladipo leads the Rockets scoring 27 assists and grabbing 5.0 rebounds. Eric Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 50.0% shooting.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, eight steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), John Wall: out (knee), Danuel House: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up