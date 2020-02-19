BIG3 to hit DC in 2020, bring Arenas back

The BIG3 will begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, and D.C. is one of six cities the league will visit for the first time -- meaning Gilbert Arenas' return to Washington.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BIG3 will begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, and Washington, D.C. is one of six cities the league will visit for the first time, meaning a return to the District for former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas.

The 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube and composed largely of former NBA players will play at Capital One Arena on July 11. Arenas joined the league last season, playing for the Enemies.

This summer, we’re bringing the fire to a city near you ☄️☄️☄️ #BIG32020 pic.twitter.com/RewD8MFYqT — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) February 19, 2020

Arenas spent eight of his 12 seasons in Washington, averaging 25 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Drew Gooden, Mike Bibby and DeShawn Stevenson are among several other former Wizards players in the league.

The BIG3 will play every Saturday, except for July 4, until the champion is crowned Aug. 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Other first-time hosts in the 10-week season are Minneapolis, Sacramento, California; Hartford, Connecticut, and Portland, Oregon, where the first-round of the playoffs will be held on Aug. 22 at the Moda Center.

The league lowered its minimum age from 27 to 22 this season and added a feature in which a challenged call will lead to a 1-on-1 game to determine the winner.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.