The Latest: El-Sayed defeats Stevens to win Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan

Progressive U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has defeated moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic primary, which became a…

Progressive U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has defeated moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic primary, which became a proxy battle for the party’s direction. Tuesday’s elections also included a Democratic primary victory by Missouri Rep. Wesley Bell in his rematch against Rep. Cori Bush, who was targeted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee after denouncing Israel’s military action in Gaza.

President Donald Trump swings through Las Vegas on Wednesday for a speech on the economy after his Republican National Committee fundraiser at his Southern California golf course, where authorities arrested a man they said was claiming to be part of the security detail.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Republican Rep. Max Miller as the embattled Ohio congressman faces escalating pressure to resign from his former father-in-law, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, and Trump. Democrats are eyeing the chance to flip Miller’s congressional seat.

Here is the latest:

Rogers calls El-Sayed an ‘extremist’ who represents ‘complete insanity’

The Republican Senate nominee posted a lengthy statement on social media Wednesday, saying his general election opponent “is leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism.”

Rogers also swiped at El-Sayed for stumping with popular but controversial streamer Hasan Piker, who has said “America deserved 9/11.”

Rogers said he never imagined he’d face an opponent with that view, ascribing the comment to the candidate, not the online personality.

His own campaign, Rogers said, is based on the notion that “Michigan has a future built on common sense.”

AIPAC says it’s committed to defeating El-Sayed in November

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which spent roughly $30 million to in a failed effort to defeat El-Sayed in the Democratic primary, says it’s committed to opposing him in the general election.

“Our members remain determined to ensure that voters reject Dr. El-Sayed and his radical anti-Israel agenda in November,” the group’s statement said.

El-Sayed responded on Wednesday: “You want more pain?”

The son of Egyptian immigrants made AIPAC and the tens of millions of dollars it spent to support Rep. Haley Stevens a centerpiece of his primary campaign. He has called Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a “genocide,” described the Israeli government as “evil,” and argued that AIPAC’s influence distorts Democratic politics.

Thune calls race between Rogers and El-Sayed ‘a great contrast’

On Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Senate Republican leader called the GOP nominee “a great candidate, very experienced” who is “running a terrific campaign.”

Thune spoke as El-Sayed addressed supporters at a victory news conference in Michigan and issued a five-debate challenge to Rogers.

Thune called the Democratic nominee “the extreme radical choice,” and said Democrats are “going to have to accept those positions that he has been advocating for in a general election setting, which I think puts us in a pretty good spot.”

GOP Senate super PAC ad labels El-Sayed ‘dangerously radical’

That’s the theme of a new commercial out Wednesday from the Senate Leadership Fund, the principal super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

The ad features video clips of El-Sayed “in his own words,” calling himself “dangerous” and vowing that, “under my leadership, our state will not expend a dime enforcing federal immigration policy.”

The group says it’s spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to air the ad.

El-Sayed talks affordability, hammers Mike Rogers as beholden to Trump

El-Sayed focused on affordability and healthcare in his speech, inviting people who voted for Trump in 2024 to “join this movement now.”

He positioned himself as the candidate who will stand up to Trump, in contrast to Rogers, who El-Sayed said went to Florida “so he could lick every single boot Donald Trump owns.”

El-Sayed challenges Rogers to 5 general election debates

“I know you’re gonna say no because you’re a coward,” El-Sayed, addressing his Republican opponent directly.

“Five debates, all right? If you’re willing to stand with me and have a conversation, you and I both know that you will wither in front of your own crimes.”

El-Sayed quotes boxing legend while speaking to supporters

“In the words of Muhammad Ali, we shook up the world,” El-Sayed told supporters.

El-Sayed was heavily outspent in his primary campaign, and his insurgent candidacy was opposed by the Democratic establishment.

JD Vance quips about future ‘President El-Sayed’

The vice president was addressing a roundtable focused on combating fraud, and making the point that the work of a task force he’s leading needs congressional approval to prevent its results from evaporating once the Trump administration is over.

“God forbid you’re going to have President El-Sayed in a few years,” Vance said, referencing Abdul El-Sayed, who clinched Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary just moments prior to his remarks.

“We don’t want him to undo all the incredible work that we’ve been doing,” Vance said.

Michigan Democrats rally around El-Sayed

Curtis Hertel, the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, urged unity within the Democratic party.

“We have got to work together to take this country back,” Hertel said. “I can tell you what we need is a fighter … Abdul El-Sayed has been a fighter for the people over and over again.”

McMorrow said that “for all of the differences that we may have had in the primary, that those differences pale in comparison to the contrast that we face in November.”

Republicans are counting on rifts inside the Democratic Party, but “this is the start of a celebration of all of us coming together,” McMorrow said.

Democrats stress unity after difficult primary

Before speaking to supporters on Wednesday morning, El-Sayed spoke to state party chair Curtis Hertel Jr.

El-Sayed was flanked by Mallory McMorrow, the state senator who dropped her own primary campaign earlier this year after failing to gain traction. She announced her support for El-Sayed, and Stevens has as well.

Hertel stressed Democratic enthusiasm as the party looks toward November.

“Yesterday was the highest turnout for Democrats in the history of a primary,” Hertel said.

Van Hollen says El-Sayed’s win is a ‘wake-up call’ to establishment Democrats

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who backed Abdul El-Sayed, said in an interview that his victory is a “very significant win” and shows that his politics has gained traction with voters.

“This should be a wake-up call to, you know, the Washington Democratic establishment and the Washington insiders in the pundit class,” he said.

Van Hollen stressed how important winning in the fall is for the party. “We need to win Michigan, he can win Michigan,” the senator said, adding that El-Sayed’s “brand of populism can connect with voters across the political spectrum.”

Stevens backs El-Sayed, pledges to support him vs. Mike Rogers

Haley Stevens said in a statement Wednesday that she is “proud to offer my support” to Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary.

Stevens said it’s important for Democrats to back him so the party can keep the Senate seat and win the chamber in the midterms.

“Donald Trump and Mike Rogers want us to come out of this primary tired and divided, so their billionaire backers can come in and let multimillionaire Mike Rogers walk away with this Senate seat,” she said.

Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate primary in major victory for Democrats’ progressive wing

El-Sayed’s defeat of Rep. Haley Stevens in a massive victory for the party’s progressive wing in a battleground state.

The real test of the progressives’ strength will now come in a November matchup against Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. The seat is pivotal to Democrats’ chances of flipping the Senate and El-Sayed must now unite a divided Democratic base after a bruising primary.

The race remained tight throughout Tuesday night, with a winner not declared until early Wednesday. In his final remarks before the race was called, El-Sayed said “tomorrow we begin to mend fences.”

El-Sayed campaign says Stevens conceded in Michigan Senate Democratic primary

Rep. Haley Stevens called Abdul El-Sayed to concede in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan on Wednesday morning, according to El-Sayed’s campaign.

A representative for Stevens’ campaign did not return a request for comment. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

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Regional officials tell AP negotiators have finalized the draft of a Strait of Hormuz deal

The draft agreed to by Iranian and Omani negotiators awaits final approval from Iran’s supreme leader, two regional officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The officials, who were briefed on the negotiations, portrayed the potential deal as a temporary solution to the U.S.-Iranian dispute over shipping through the waterway. They said it is tied to the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran in June that aimed to end the fighting and reopen the strait, which ultimately collapsed.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the potential deal will pave the way for the U.S. and Iran to resume negotiations to reach a final deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

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By Elena Becatoros, Samy Magdy and Darlene Superville

House Democrats add 12 solidly Trump districts to their midterm election target list

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has expanded its list of targets to 58 House seats it believes are competitive, including districts Trump won easily less than two years ago.

The ambitious list reflects Trump’s diminished standing with the electorate and Democrats’ belief they can capitalize on voters’ frustrations over the economy, the war in Iran and the chaotic nature of Republican control during Trump’s second term.

“MAGA Republicans who historically have considered themselves ‘safe’ have let down the people they were elected to represent, passing disastrous policies that are crushing working families and our communities,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said in a statement.

Democrats need just a handful of seats to erase Republicans’ narrow majority and control the chamber.

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Full Senate approval for Blanche is no sure thing

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche may have cleared committee but the outcome of a full Senate vote on his nomination for the permanent role is an open question. Republicans Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are question marks and Maine’s Susan Collins has said no, citing the politicization of the Justice Department.

The Judiciary Committee moved Trump’s former personal attorney along on a 12-10 party line vote after the DOJ confirmed in writing that it wasn’t moving forward with a $1.8 billion fund to compensate Trump allies who believe they were politically persecuted. That order left in place Blanche’s tax immunity deal worth millions for Trump and his family.

If all Democrats oppose him and Sen. Mitch McConnell isn’t able to vote, Blanche can afford to lose just two Republican supporters.

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Ammo-carrying man arrested at Trump golf course made ‘concerning statements,’ authorities say

Authorities have released more details about the arrest of a man who was allegedly scoping out security details ahead of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Committee fundraiser at Trump’s Los Angeles-area golf course.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele was seen taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket when he was arrested Sunday. Federal prosecutors say he told federal agents he was employed by the State Department and was there for a security detail. A search of his pickup truck turned up a loaded 9mm pistol, binoculars and a badge that read “security protection agent.”

Authorities say a search of his home found a rifle and other firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armor and notebooks with “concerning statements.”

Taele was jailed on $250,000 bond after pleading not guilty to felonies including second-degree robbery, receiving a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer and family members could not immediately be reached for comment.

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