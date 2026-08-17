Palestinian American returns to West Bank to defend his home under siege by Israeli settlers

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian American whose home in the occupied West Bank has been besieged by Israeli…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian American whose home in the occupied West Bank has been besieged by Israeli settlers for over a week arrived in the region Monday and said he planned to join other family members in defending the property.

The standoff, in the village of Qusra, has seen groups of settlers surround several Palestinian houses and prevent residents from leaving. The United States has condemned the siege and the Israeli military has deployed troops it says are there to maintain order.

The siege of Palestinian homes by Israeli settlers comes as violence in the West Bank has soared in recent months. The settlers, emboldened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, have ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and villages, harassing residents and setting homes, mosques and fields ablaze.

As Loui Ridi, an Ohio-based owner of one of the houses, landed in Israel, settlers were still roaming near Qusra, according to video footage taken by his brother.

Qusai Abu Rida and his teenage son have stayed inside the home to protect it from the settlers.

“I’m terrified for my brother and his son and their safety,” Ridi told reporters at Israel’s main international airport. “And now I’m going to have to fear for my own safety.”

He said he would try to reach Qusra, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Nablus, but was unsure if he would be able to enter. The Israeli army declared the part of Qusra where Ridi’s home is located a closed military zone last week.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed 87 Palestinians so far this year. Palestinians have killed three Israelis, including two who were killed in the West Bank village of Tell last month.

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