Ohio firefighters responding to explosions and a fire at Toledo industrial recycling business

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Explosions rocked an Ohio industrial recycling business Tuesday morning, sparking a large fire that drew a…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Explosions rocked an Ohio industrial recycling business Tuesday morning, sparking a large fire that drew a swarm of emergency responders. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said there were two explosions at Brent Industries shortly before 5 a.m. TV news video showed fire engines surrounding the building as flames and dark smoke poured from the structure.

Few other details have been released. Authorities urged the public to stay away from the area as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

A phone message was left for Brent Industries.

The company, based in Brent, Alabama, offers textile reconditioning and industrial recycling services aimed at reducing waste and saving money, according to its website. It was founded in Alabama in 1977 and has operations in Brent and Toledo.

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