1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at park in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky said one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky said one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a park Saturday evening.

Lexington police officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found five victims, according to a department statement. One person was declared dead at a hospital while the other four were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local news outlets reported that Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said two children, aged 4 and 14, were among those shot at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington.

Weathers declined to share any information on a suspect but told reporters he did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

“If you know of somebody who might be inclined to use a weapon, please let us know,” Weather said. “Anything that you can do to let us know before something happens, we’ll greatly appreciate.”

The chief urged anyone with information about Saturday evening’s shooting to call police.

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