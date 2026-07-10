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World Cup fans and Venezuela quake recovery in top photos from Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

July 10, 2026, 12:11 AM

July 3 – 9, 2026

Mexico and Brazil fans watched their teams lose to England and Norway in the World Cup knockout stage, while Argentines celebrated their 3-2 win over Egypt.

Venezuelans displaced by twin earthquakes two week ago recovered more bodies from the rubble.

Cubans made their way in the dark during an islandwide blackout.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

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AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

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