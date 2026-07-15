Tropical Storm Elida forms in the Pacific Ocean and poses no threat to land as it strengthens

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elida has formed in the Pacific Ocean and is posing no threat to land, forecasters…

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elida has formed in the Pacific Ocean and is posing no threat to land, forecasters said.

The center of the cyclone was at sea, located about 565 miles (909 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph (64 kph), according to an advisory from the hurricane center.

Steady strengthening is expected. Elida is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday night and reach its peak intensity on Friday, the NHC said. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.