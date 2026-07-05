Seaplane makes a rough landing in New York City’s East River with no injuries reported

NEW YORK (AP) — A seaplane made a rough landing in New York City’s East River Sunday, alarming bystanders but…

NEW YORK (AP) — A seaplane made a rough landing in New York City’s East River Sunday, alarming bystanders but resulting in no apparent injuries, according to city authorities.

The sea plane carrying 10 people made a “hard landing” around noon, according to the New York City Fire Department. The plane made it upright and was being towed back to dock, the department said.

Images shared on social media show a white plane appearing to lean over on its side with the tip of its left wing in the water as a helicopter circled overhead.

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