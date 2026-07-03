Rescue efforts continue in Venezuela and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

June 26 – July 2, 2026 Rescuers continue searching for survivors across Venezuela after the June 24 earthquakes that killed…

June 26 – July 2, 2026

Rescuers continue searching for survivors across Venezuela after the June 24 earthquakes that killed hundreds and left many missing.

Mexico snapped a 40-year drought in the World Cup knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador to reach the Round of 16.

Pride Month concluded with colorful celebrations, including Mexico City’s annual Pride parade.

This gallery was curated by photojournalist Jorge Saenz based in Asuncion, Paraguay.

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