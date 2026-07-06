Photos of Balogun’s red-card foul at center of FIFA controversy to lift US striker’s suspension

FIFA’s decision to lift the automatic suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun has caused an uproar. Balogun was red-carded against…

FIFA’s decision to lift the automatic suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun has caused an uproar. Balogun was red-carded against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week in the round of 32 but shockingly cleared to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle in the round of 16. The Belgian federation was making a last-ditch appeal against the rare ruling. The suspension was erased after President Donald Trump spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, fueling debate over whether political influence played a role.

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