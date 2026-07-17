Paul Pelosi charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run over collision with parked car in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged Friday with a misdemeanor hit-and-run…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged Friday with a misdemeanor hit-and-run over a collision with a parked car.

Pelosi, 86, was driving his brown convertible July 3 in Yountville, California, a town in the heart of wine country, when he struck a legally parked car on the side of the road, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time. He briefly stopped and then allegedly drove away. The parked car was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Pelosi did not have any alcohol in his system, according to the statement.

State law requires drivers involved in accidents resulting in property damage to stop and provide their vehicle and license information; Pelosi was charged with a misdemeanor violation of that law. In addition, Pelosi was charged with an infraction of making an unlawful turn, Napa County prosecutors said Friday.

No attorney for Paul Pelosi was listed in court records. Nancy Pelosi’s press office did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Paul Pelosi’s court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Pelosi pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. He served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, leaving just one day to serve in a work program at the courthouse.

As part of his probation, Pelosi was required to pay thousands in fines and victim restitution, attend a three-month drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device, which forces drivers to provide a breath sample to prove sobriety before the engine will start.

That same year he was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home.

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